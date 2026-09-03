NaTasha Yvette Williams and Red Concepción Return to Broadway’s Chicago

Tony nominee and Grammy winner NaTasha Yvette Williams and Red Concepción will return to Broadway’s Chicago on September 7. Williams returns as Matron “Mama” Morton after most recently playing the role in January 2025. Concepción begins his third stint as Amos Hart. Jacqueline B. Arnold and Eddie Cooper play their final performances in the respective roles at the Ambassador Theatre on September 6.

Concepción made his Broadway debut in Chicago. Williams is a Tony nominee and Grammy winner for Some Like It Hot. Her additional Broadway credits include Wicked, Waitress and Chicken & Biscuits.

Concepción and Williams will join Chicago cast members Reece Weaver as Roxie Hart, Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

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