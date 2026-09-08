Get Tickets Now for Here There Are Blueberries on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for Here There Are Blueberries, conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman. The Pulitzer Prize-finalist play, written with Amanda Gronich, will begin Broadway performances at the Barrymore Theatre on November 2 with an official opening night set for November 9. Additional information, including casting, will be announced shortly.

Here There Are Blueberries follows a real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren’t like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, the play tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust and our own humanity.

The Tectonic Theater Project production will feature scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Bobby McElver and projection design by David Bengali.

Get tickets to Here There Are Blueberries!