Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd and Sarah Paulson to Star in Broadway’s Small Mouth Sounds

Pulitzer Prize winner Bess Wohl’s Small Mouth Sounds is coming to Broadway this spring. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the play will begin preview performances on February 18 and officially open on March 18, 2027 at the Barrymore Theatre.

The play will star Academy Award winner Julia Roberts as Joan, Paul Rudd as Ned, two-time Emmy Award winner Martin Freeman as Jan, Greta Lee as Alicia, Tony Award winner Sarah Paulson as Judy and Isaac Powell as Rodney.

Roberts made her Broadway debut in 2006 opposite Bradley Cooper and Rudd in Three Days of Rain, which is receiving its first Broadway revival this spring. She received a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for her performance. In 2001, Roberts won the Academy Award for her performance in the title role of Erin Brockovich. She earned nominations for her performances in August: Osage County, Pretty Woman and Steel Magnolias. She can also be seen in Notting Hill, My Best Friend's Wedding, Ocean's Eleven, Runaway Bride and Eat Pray Love.

Rudd made his Broadway debut in The Last Night of Ballyhoo. His additional Broadway credits include Twelfth Night, Grace and Three Days of Rain opposite Roberts. On screen, Rudd is best known for his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He can also be seen in Clueless, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Freeman is an Emmy winner for Sherlock and The Responder. He makes his Broadway debut in Small Mouth Sounds. His film credits include The Hobbit trilogy, Love Actually, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His television appearances include Only Murders in the Building, Sherlock, Fargo and The Office.

Lee made her Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putman County Spelling Bee and also appeared in La Bête. She is a Golden Globe nominee for Past Lives. Her many screen appearances include Late Fame, Toy Story 5, The Morning Show, The Studio and Girls.

Paulson won the 2024 Tony Award for her performance in Appropriate. Her additional Broadway credits include The Glass Menagerie, Collected Stories and The Sisters Rosensweig. She is an Emmy winner for The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Her additional screen credits include American Horror Story, Game Change, Impeachment: American Crime Story and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Powell made his Broadway debut in Once On This Island and later starred in West Side Story. His screen credits include The Moment, The Franchise, The Beauty, Adults and Past Lives with Lee.

Small Mouth Sounds features scenic design by Tony Award winner Chloe Lamford, costume design by An D’Huys, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Jack Knowles and sound design by Tom Gibbons. Music is by Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw, with movement by JA Collective.

Wohl's play Liberation, was awarded the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play. This marks the first Broadway production of Small Mouth Sounds, as it originally debuted off-Broadway in 2015 at Ars Nova. Mantello took home the 2026 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play following his work on Death of a Salesman. Small Mouth Sounds marks his second directorial project of the season, behind Downstate in the fall.



In Small Mouth Sounds, six strangers arrive at an upstate spiritual retreat determined to escape their problems, turn inward and transform their lives. Spoiler: it does not go according to plan. As personal baggage spills everywhere, personalities clash and unexpected desires take hold, the play explores the search for wholeness in a broken world.