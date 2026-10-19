Bruce Norris' Downstate Begins Broadway Performances Tonight

K. Todd Freeman as Dee and Francis Guinan as Fred in "Downstate" at Playwrights Horizons (Photos: Chelcie Parry)

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Bruce Norris’ Downstate begins Broadway performances on October 19 at the Booth Theatre, ahead of opening night on November 15. Directed by three-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, Downstate will play a 12-week limited engagement.

In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home, their every movement governed by restrictions that continue to close in around them. The house’s fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories.

Downstate features Cassie Beck as Em, K. Todd Freeman as Dee, Francis Guinan as Fred, Adrian Martinez Felix, Al'Jaleel McGhee as Gio, Thomas Sadoski as Andy, Ivy Wolk as Effie and Liza Colón-Zayas as Ivy.

The creative team for Downstate includes three-time Tony Award-winning scenic designer Scott Pask, Tony and two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Ann Roth, Drama Desk Award-winning lighting designer Heather Gilbert and Tony Award-winning sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman.

Get tickets to Downstate!