Bruce Norris’ Downstate Delays First Broadway Preview Again Due to Illness

The previously announced first preview of Downstate by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Bruce Norris has been canceled again due to illness within the company. The show will now play its first Broadway performance at the Booth Theatre on October 22, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. As previously announced, opening night is set for November 15.

In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home, their every movement governed by restrictions that continue to close in around them. The house’s fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories.

The cast features Cassie Beck as Em, K. Todd Freeman as Dee, Francis Guinan as Fred, Adrian Martinez as Felix, Al'Jaleel McGhee as Gio, Thomas Sadoski as Andy, Ivy Wolk as Effie and Liza Colón-Zayas as Ivy.

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