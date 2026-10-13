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Bruce Norris’ Downstate Postpones First Broadway Preview Due to Illness

The Joe Mantello-directed play will now begin performances at the Booth Theatre on October 19

News
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 13, 2026
"Downstate" London cast
(Photo: Michael Brosilow)

What to Know

  • Bruce Norris’ Downstate has canceled its October 17 Broadway preview due to illness within the company
  • Performances will now begin October 19 at the Booth Theatre, with opening night set for November 15
  • Directed by Joe Mantello, the play stars K. Todd Freeman, Francis Guinan, Thomas Sadoski and Liza Colón-Zayas

The first preview of Downstate by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Bruce Norris, scheduled for October 17, has been canceled due to illness within the company. The show will now play its first Broadway performance at the Booth Theatre on October 19, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. As previously announced, opening night is set for November 15.

In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home, their every movement governed by restrictions that continue to close in around them. The house’s fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories.

The cast features Cassie Beck as Em, K. Todd Freeman as Dee, Francis Guinan as Fred, Adrian Martinez as Felix, Al'Jaleel McGhee as Gio, Thomas Sadoski as Andy, Ivy Wolk as Effie and Liza Colón-Zayas as Ivy.

Get tickets to Downstate!

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