Watch Zachary Noah Piser Power Up the Title Song From Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending

Zachary Noah Piser is charming Broadway audiences as Helper-Bot Oliver in the Tony Award winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending. Accompanied by the production's musical director and conductor, John Yun, Piser popped over to Club Broadway.com to perform the show's bittersweet title number, "Maybe Happy Ending." His performance will give you all the feels. To see more, head to the Belasco Theatre, where Piser pulls heartstrings eight shows a week.

Watch the performance below!

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