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Watch Zachary Noah Piser Power Up the Title Song From Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending

The actor behind Helper-Bot Oliver brings all the feels to Club Broadway.com alongside musical director John Yun

Club Broadway.com
by Jonah de Forest • Oct 22, 2026
Zachary Noah Piser and John Yun
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Zachary Noah Piser stars as Helper-Bot Oliver in Broadway’s Tony-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending
  • Piser performs the musical’s bittersweet title song at Club Broadway.com, accompanied by musical director John Yun
  • Catch Piser in Maybe Happy Ending at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre

Zachary Noah Piser is charming Broadway audiences as Helper-Bot Oliver in the Tony Award winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending. Accompanied by the production's musical director and conductor, John Yun, Piser popped over to Club Broadway.com to perform the show's bittersweet title number, "Maybe Happy Ending." His performance will give you all the feels. To see more, head to the Belasco Theatre, where Piser pulls heartstrings eight shows a week.

Watch the performance below!

 

Get tickets to Maybe Happy Ending!

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Maybe Happy Ending

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