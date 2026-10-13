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See New Photos as A Ghost In Your Ear Extends Off-Broadway Through December 12

The immersive Audible Theater horror show features Owen Campbell and The Pitt star Lucas Iverson

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Oct 13, 2026
Lucas Iverson in "A Ghost In Your Ear"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Audible Theater’s immersive off-Broadway horror show A Ghost In Your Ear has extended through December 12 at the Minetta Lane Theatre
  • Written and directed by Jamie Armitage, the production stars Owen Campbell and The Pitt breakout Lucas Iverson
  • Set inside an audiobook recording session gone wrong, A Ghost In Your Ear uses binaural sound technology to immerse audiences in the terror

Get an earful of this! Audible Theater's off-Broadway frightfest A Ghost in Your Ear will extend through December 12. This marks the production’s second and final extension.

Written and directed by SIX: The Musical Tony nominee Jamie Armitage, A Ghost In Your Ear stars Owen Campbell and The Pitt breakout Lucas Iverson. Set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong, the production features groundbreaking sound technology, immersing audiences in the chill-inducing studio setting through individual headphones. The creative team includes sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, scenic and costume designer Anisha Fields and lighting designer Ben Jacobs.

News of an extension also comes with new production photos of Campbell and Iverson in the throes of terror. Check out the photos below! If you’re intrigued, come see—and hear—the horror for yourself at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell in A Ghost In Your Ear (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Lucas Iverson in A Ghost In Your Ear (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Owen Campbell in A Ghost In Your Ear (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell in A Ghost In Your Ear (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here


Get tickets to A Ghost in Your Ear!

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A Ghost in Your Ear

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Owen Campbell

Lucas Iverson

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