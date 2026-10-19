Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joe Keery, Allison Janney and More Celebrate Other Desert Cities Opening Night on Broadway

Joe Keery, Ed Harris, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lily Rabe and Allison Janney (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Going home for the holidays is no picnic in Other Desert Cities, Jon Robin Baitz’s Pulitzer Prize finalist play about a family wrestling with their past. In its first Broadway revival, the cast features 11-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, four-time Oscar nominee and Tony nominee Ed Harris, Tony nominee Lily Rabe, Broadway newcomer Joe Keery and Oscar and Emmy winner and two-time Tony nominee Allison Janney. They were joined on the opening night carpet at the Hudson Theatre by director and Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey and Baitz. With support from VIPs including Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Bryan Cranston and Other Desert Cities producer J.J. Abrams, the red carpet was hotter than the desert. Check out the photos and gallery below to see all the stars who came out to celebrate.

Jon Robin Baitz celebrates the Broadway revival of his Pulitzer Prize finalist play Other Desert Cities on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey directs the star-studded Broadway revival of Other Desert Cities. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Plaza Suite stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker return to the Hudson Theatre for opening night of Other Desert Cities, joined by their son James. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Bryan Cranston celebrates the Broadway debut of his former Seinfeld love interest, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, on opening night of Other Desert Cities. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

J.J. Abrams toasts Allison Janney, who appeared in his film Lou, as she opens Other Desert Cities on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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