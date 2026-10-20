Ariana Madix Extends Broadway Run in Just In Time as Connie Francis

Ariana Madix will continue her run in Broadway's Just In Time as Connie Francis through November 28. Originally scheduled for a 10-week engagement through November 22, she has extended for an additional week of performances.

“Ariana has been earning standing ovations nightly for her stunning performance as Connie Francis in Just In Time,” said producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens. “We’re thrilled that this extension will give even more audiences the chance to see her incredible star power live on stage.”

Madix, who is a 2026 Emmy nominee for hosting Love Island USA, made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2024. She came in third on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. Her additional screen credits include Vanderpump Rules, St. Denis Medical, Will Trent, Anger Management, Dads, Working It Out and Dead End.

Just In Time currently stars Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin, with Madix as Connie Francis, Tristen Buettel as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer Bobby Darin's meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing his iconic hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.”

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