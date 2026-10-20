Arthur Miller Foundation Offers a Chance to Win Warriors Merch, Hamilton and Knicks Tix and More

Interested in meeting Hamilton’s Angelica Schuyler? Want to be one of the first to get your hands on a signed Warriors album? The Arthur Miller Foundation is partnering with eBay For Charity for an exclusive online auction, which is now open and will remain live through October 25 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Profits will support AMF's mission.

The AMF is a nonprofit organization created to honor the legacy of Arthur Miller and his New York City public school education by increasing equitable access to quality theater education for public school students by supporting teachers with certification, mentorship and resources to build sustainable theater programs in New York City and underserved districts in Connecticut.

The charity auction items include memorabilia and experiences like Hamilton seats with a cast meet-and-greet, a signed Warriors vinyl, signed Steven Spielberg film posters, hand-signed cards from the 1980 U.S. Hockey team, a New York Knicks package complete with premium seats and more.

See the AMF charity auction here.