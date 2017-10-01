Darren Criss at Elsie Fest, Jonathan Groff on Netflix & More Save the Date Treats for October

Trick or treat—October is here! In addition to eating our weight in peanut butter cups and planning the perfect Halloween costume, we’ll be heading to the theater and hunkering down under the covers to catch our favorite Broadway peeps on the stage and screen. A ridiculously star-studded Elsie Fest, a binge-watching session with a heaping helping of Groffsauce, stars like Jason Alexander, Michael Urie and Anna Camp on the New York theater scene—this month’s theater geek-centric offerings may just be better than candy.



October 6 - Rags Begins at Goodspeed

All aboard the next train to East Haddam, CT! Fiddler on the Roof fave Samantha Massell is among the stars set for Goodspeed Musicals’ new production of Rags. Featuring the original music of Charles Strouse and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the story follows the lives of immigrants chasing the American Dream on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Rob Ruggiero directs the production, which is set to play through December 10.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

“Rags has one of my favorite flop musical scores by Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz. I can’t wait to see what Rob Ruggiero, who staged a gorgeous Carousel at Goodspeed in 2012, has done with this show.”



October 8 - Elsie Fest

Elsie Fest is back! Stage and screen favorite Darren Criss’ “pop culture cabaret” will bring together a bevy of Broadway stars in its third year. Jeremy Jordan, Ingrid Michaelson, Lea Michele, Alan Cumming and Norm Lewis are just a few of the greats that will be taking the stage at the outdoor music festival, which is going on this year at Central Park’s SummerStage. You never know what the artists taking the stage will have in store!



Content Producer Matt Rodin

"This is one of my favorite events, hands down. Every year is packed with surprise arrangements of classics and fresh takes on new songs. As a regular concert goer and a theater junkie–Elsie Fest hits the sweet spot."



October 10 - Time and the Conways Opens on Broadway

Downtown Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern returns to the Great White Way as Mrs. Conway in J.B. Priestley’s time-traveling play. Full of optimism during her daughter’s ostentatious birthday celebration, Mrs. Conway and her children’s lives are tragically transformed. The production, which is playing at the American Airlines Theatre, raises alarming questions regarding chance, choice and destiny.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“I fell in love with this haunting play in college. What a cast playing those darling, doomed Conways: Elizabeth McGovern, Gabriel Ebert, Anna Camp! This is easily my number one play to see this season.”



October 11 - Eva Noblezada at Green Room 42

Miss Saigon belter Eva Noblezada will saaang in the heart of the Theater District at swanky venue Green Room 42. The Tony nominee’s concert, titled Girl No More, will include a super colorful set list. From Amy Winehouse to Frank Sinatra, get ready for Noblezada to show off those powerful pipes in a whole new way. She will also share personal stories during what promises to be an entertaining and intimate evening.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"I first became obsessed with Eva Noblezada after discovering her 'Defying Gravity' Instagram vid with Rachelle Ann Go. If you've never heard her cover of 'Valerie,' I suggest a YouTube spiral immediately."



October 13 - Mindhunter Premieres on Netflix

Two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff stars as special FBI agent Holden Ford in Netflix’s Mindhunter. Based on the book of the same name written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, Mindhunter explores how the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit taps into how serial killers think. What’s better than snuggling under the covers and binge-watching Groffsauce being a total, crime-solving badass? Absolutely nothing.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

“I love seeing Jonathan Groff onstage singing his heart out, but I’m stoked he’s getting in on the Netflix game. David Fincher’s Mindhunter looks terrifyingly good. My fingers are crossed for a Groff Emmy nom.”



October 19 - Torch Song Opens Off-Broadway

Torch Song, the eagerly anticipated reboot of Harvey Fierstein’s award-winning play Torch Song Trilogy, stars Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl. Urie takes on the role of Arnold Beckoff, the Jewish gay drag artist and torch singer Fierstein played in the original production and the 1988 film version. Ruehl plays his intolerant mother. The two acting greats are directed by Moisés Kaufman. The production has already been extended.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

“I’m excited to see the revival of Harvey Fierstein’s groundbreaking Torch Song. Who wouldn’t be mesmerized by a drag queen looking for love and family while dealing with his overbearing mother?”



October 24 - The Portuguese Kid Opens Off-Broadway

A new play from Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley? We're there! Tony winner Jason Alexander, who is perhaps best known from legendary '90s sitcom Seinfeld, will star as Barry Dragonetti, a cheesy, self-aggrandizing attorney. Three-time Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott will play Atalanta, the habitually widowed Greek tightwad who enlists him to settle her latest husband's affairs. Sounds like comedy gold to us!



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

"Few playwrights can craft comedy laced with moving insight like the great John Patrick Shanley. Add a lineup of acting pros like Jason Alexander and Sherie René Scott, and you have a fall must-see."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



October 2 - Tiny Beautiful Things opens off-Broadway

October 5 - Too Heavy for Your Pocket opens off-Broadway

October 12 - Springsteen on Broadway opens

October 13 - Friends! The Musical Parody opens off-Broadway

October 20 - Mandy Gonzalez’s Fearless hits earbuds

October 26 - M. Butterfly opens

October 27 - Falsettos airs on PBS

October 29 - Red Roses, Green Gold opens off-Broadway

October 30 - When Pigs Fly opens off-Broadway