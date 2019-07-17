Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to Close After Six Years on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 17, 2019
Vanessa Carlton takes her first bow as Carole King in "Beautiful"
(Photo: Tricia Baron)

The long-running hit bio-show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has set a final performance date of October 27, just short of six years after beginning performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Beautiful began previews on November 21, 2013 and officially opened on January 12, 2014. By closing, Beautiful will have played 60 previews and 2418 regular performances.

With a book by Douglas McGrath set to the song catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Beautiful is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Josh Prince, with musical supervision by Jason Howland and orchestrations by Steve Sidwell.

Beautiful begins just before Brooklyn native Carol Klein composes her first hit song, "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," in 1959 when she is 17, pregnant and newly married to 20-year-old lyricist Gerry Goffin. In the decade that follows, King and Goffin produce a string of classic hits while forming a lasting friendship with another composing couple, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. When Carole's personal life begins falling apart, she responds by stepping out of the shadows with Tapestry, a deeply personal collection of songs that becomes one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The original principal cast of Beautiful was led by Jessie Mueller as Carole King, Jake Epstein as Gerry Goffin, Jarrod Spector as Barry Mann, Anika Larsen as Cynthia Weil, Jeb Brown as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

Beautiful was nominated for seven 2014 Tony Awards and took home statues for Jessie Mueller's performance and Brian Ronan's sound design. 

The current cast is led by Vanessa Carlton as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Andrew Kober as Don Kirshner and original cast member Liz Larsen, who has remained with the musical as Genie Klein for the duration of its run.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Look back at the original cast in the show clips below.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson on Starring in the Cats Film: 'Instantly I Felt the Pressure'
  2. Sara Bareilles' Broadway Musical Waitress Will End Its Run
  3. Harry Styles Tapped to Play Prince Eric in Live-Action Little Mermaid
  4. Billy Porter, Fosse/Verdon Among 2019 Primetime Emmy Nominees
  5. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Betrayal Starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters