Ready for Their Close-Up: Sunset Boulevard's Glorious Comeback on Broadway

The new, searing Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger as faded screen star Norma Desmond, made its dramatic entrance on the Broadway stage on October 20. A host of celebrity guests descended on the St. James Theatre to experience the director Jamie Lloyd's stripped-down take on the sumptuous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Broadway.com was there to capture the stars, the creatives and the appropriately glitzy goings-on on the black carpet.

Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Nicole Scherzinger reprises her Olivier-winning performance as Norma Desmond for her Broadway debut (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Director Jamie Lloyd is not one for compromising his vision (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Betty Buckley played Norma, replacing Glenn Close, in the original Broadway production

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)