Smash, Starring Robyn Hurder and Caroline Bowman, Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2025

The stage musical Smash, based on the NBC series that centered on the making of a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe, will come to Broadway in spring 2025. The show begins performances at the Imperial Theatre on March 11 with an official opening set for April 10.

The musical will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Ivy, two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe and Casey Garvin as Charlie. Five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman will direct.

The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Smash will feature a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. The book is by four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation.

The production will have scenic design by two-time Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by two-time Tony winner Brian Ronan, projection design by S Katy Tucker, orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman, dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony nominee Sam Davis and music supervision by two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen Oremus.

The NBC television series was created by Theresa Rebeck.