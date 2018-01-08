Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Harriet Harris & Original Thoroughly Modern Millie Cast to Reunite in Concert

Only in New York! Sutton Foster is set to reprise her Tony-winning turn as Millie Dillmount alongside fellow original cast members of the 2002 Tony-winning Best Musical Thoroughly Modern Millie in a one-night 15th-anniversary reunion concert. Set to benefit the Actors Fund, the concert will take place on February 12 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre. Foster will be joined by original leading man and Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Gavin Creel as Jimmy Smith and more originals performing Jeanine Tesori and Dick Scanlan's Tony-nommed score.



In addition to Foster and Creel, the Thoroughly Modern Millie reunion concert will feature Harriet Harris reprising her Tony-winning performance as Mrs. Meers, with Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Trevor Graydon, Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph as Muzzy Van Hossmere, Anne L. Nathan as Miss Flannery, Francis Jue as Bun Foo and Megan McGinnis taking on the role of Dorothy Brown (originally played by Angela Christian).



The 1922-set show follows young flapper Millie (Foster) who arrives in New York City with hopes to find a job and marry a wealthy employer. Though fond of penniless paper-clip salesman Jimmy (Creel), she's determined to marry well-heeled company man Trevor Graydon (Kudisch), who loves Millie's roommate Dorothy Brown (McGinnis). As all four try to find love, evil landlady Mrs. Meers (Harris) schemes to sell the orphaned Dorothy into white slavery.



Thoroughly Modern Millie began previews on March 19, 2002 and opened on April 18 at the Marquis Theatre. The show won six Tony Awards and ran 903 performances, closing on June 20, 2004. Millie features a book by Scanlan and Richard Morris, music by Tesori and lyrics by Scanlan. Michael Mayer directed the original production which featured Tony-winning choreography by Rob Ashford. Mayer, Ashford and musical director Michael Rafter will helm the reunion concert.



Millie is based on on the 1967 film of the same name, which was based on the British musical Chrysanthemum, which opened in London in 1956. The film Thoroughly Modern Millie featured Julie Andrews in the title role opposite James Fox as Jimmy, with Mary Tyler Moore as Dorothy Brown, John Gavin as Trevor Graydon, Beatrice Lillie as Mrs. Meers and Carol Channing as Muzzy Van Hossmere.