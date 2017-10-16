Roy Dotrice, Celebrated Tony Winner of A Moon for the Misbegotten, Dies at 94

Roy Dotrice, the multitalented character actor who capped a three-plus-decade Broadway career with a Tony Award win for a revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten, died on October 16 at the age of 94, according to Deadline.



Dotrice was born in Guernsey, off the coast of Normandy, on May 26, 1923 to Neva and Louis Dotrice. Years after serving in the Royal Air Force during World War II, Dotrice began taking on stage and radio roles, kicking off his Broadway career with a West End transfer of the solo show Brief Lives (1967), in a celebrated turn as John Aubrey which he played again on Broadway in 1974 and on two tours, landing him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the greatest number of solo performances (1,782).



Dotrice's other performances on the Great White Way included roles in Mister Lincoln (1980), A Life (1980), Kingdoms (1981), Hay Fever (1985) and The Homecoming (1991). Almost a decade later Dotrice made a triumphant Broadway return in a revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten (2000), appearing alongside Gabriel Byrne and Cherry Jones. Dotrice won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance as Phil Hogan, father to Jones' Josie. A Moon for the Misbegotten marked his final Broadway performance.



Dotrice made appearances off-Broadway in An Enemy of the People (1985) and The Best of Friends (1993) as well as additional London turns in Hay Fever (1984) and White Christmas (2009). His Hollywood career included playing the title role in the Charles Dickens TV bio-miniseries Dickens of London (1976), as well as a performance in the TV series Beauty and the Beast (1989) and a gig on the Emmy-winning drama Picket Fences (1994). Dotrice also made a 2012 appearance on Game of Thrones. His major film credit was as Leopold Mozart in the 1985 Oscar-winning film Amadeus.



Dotrice married the TV and stage actress Kay Newman in 1947; Newman died in 2007. Dotrice is survived by their three daughters, Michele, Yvette and Karen, as well as seven grandchildren.