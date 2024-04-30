Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night is nearly upon us, so Broadway.com has answers to all your frequently asked questions. Keep checking in for more information about the 2024 Tony Awards as it's announced!



When are the 77th Tony Awards?

Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 7PM ET.

Where can I watch the Tony Awards ceremony?

The ceremony will air live from 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT on CBS. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

How do I watch on Paramount+?

Sign into your Paramount+ account or start a trial. The first week is free.

How do I watch on CBS?

Tune into CBS or log in/start a trial (the first week is free) on CBS All Access for the livestream from 8PM ET to see the presentation of awards and performances.

Where will the Tony Awards ceremony be held?

This year's ceremony will take place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.



Who is hosting the 2024 Tony Awards?

Ariana DeBose will host this year's Tony Awards. She will also serve as producer and choreograph the show's opening number. This is DeBose's third time hosting: she hosted the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in 2022 and at the United Palace in Washington Heights in 2023.

What is The Tony Awards: Act One?

The Tony Awards: Act One is a pre-show of exclusive content on Pluto TV. Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the "ET" channel.

Who are the 2024 Tony nominees?

Read the complete list of Tony Award nominees here.

Can I attend the 77th Tony Awards?

A limited number of tickets to attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be available to purchase on the Tony Awards website.

Which shows are performing at the 75th Tony Awards?

The evening will include performances by this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals. More information to come!



Where can I find photos, videos and features about the big event?

You’re already here!

What fun stuff can I do during the telecast?

Be sure to follow Broadway.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates and more.