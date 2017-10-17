Broadway BUZZ

Christian Borle, Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Sell & Ryan Foust
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Christian Borle & the Cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Celebrate 200 Performances
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 17, 2017

As fans know from Mike Wartella's vlog, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory cast knows how to have a great time both on and off the stage. October 16 marked 200 performances for the delicious Broadway musical. That's 200 times Charlie has found his golden ticket, 200 trips to Willy Wonka's fantastical factory and 200 glass elevator rides. The cast gathered around not a cake, but a giant bucket of Bond 45's delicious chocolate mousse, and Broadway.com was there to dig in. Christian Borle, Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Sell, Ryan Foust, Emily Padgett and the rest of the cast were all smiles for this celebratory occasion—and the indulgent treat. Peek the pics and then delight in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory live at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!

The cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory snaps a big group photo before enjoying their sweet celebratory treat. Catch them in action at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!

