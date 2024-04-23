Tony Winner Idina Menzel to Launch Take Me or Leave Me Concert Tour

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel will launch a North American concert tour this summer, aptly titled the Take Me or Leave Me Tour, inspired by the popular duet she famously sang in Rent on Broadway. The tour will kick off July 19 in Seattle, WA before traveling to Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and more. Menzel's final performance is scheduled for August 18 in Greensboro, NC.

The Take Me or Leave Me Tour, Menzel's first tour in nearly eight years, will feature music that spans the actor-singer's career. It will include music from her stage roles in Rent and Wicked, as well as her iconic vocal performance as Elsa in Disney's Frozen. Jazz standards and music from her solo albums—including her latest, Drama Queen—will also be included.

On Broadway, Menzel is best known for her Tony-nominated performance as Rent's original Maureen Johnson and her Tony-winning performance as Wicked's original Elphaba. She has also performed on Broadway in Aida and earned a Tony nomination for her leading role in the musical If/Then. Menzel recently premiered the new musical Redwood at La Jolla Playhouse.