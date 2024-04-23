Marriedly We Roll Along: Lindsay Mendez Weds with Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe Standing By

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez married fellow actor J. Alex Brinson on April 22. Mendez’s Merrily We Roll Along co-stars, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe—old friends as they are—served as officiant and ring-bearer, respectively. The ceremony took place at the Bethesda Terrace Arcade in Central Park, with Mendez’s three-year-old daughter Lucy as the flower girl.

Mendez and Brinson were engaged on Christmas Day last year. As previously reported, the couple is expecting their first child together in the fall.

Mendez, Groff and Radcliffe have been starring in Merrily We Roll Along together since the show's off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop in 2022. The Broadway transfer opened at Hudson Theatre on October 10, 2023, with the production currently slated to run until July 7.