Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Hunter Foster-Directed A Connecticut Christmas Carol to Star Lenny Wolpe & More
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 17, 2017
Hunter Foster
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Broadway veteran Lenny Wolpe (The Drowsy Chaperone) will lead the cast of A Connecticut Christmas Carol, the new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens' holiday classic that will make its world premiere at Goodspeed's Norma Terris Theatre in Chester, CT. Featuring a book by L.J. Fecho and a score by Michael O’Flaherty, A Connecticut Christmas Carol will run from November 17 through December 24. Tony nominee Hunter Foster will direct the show that is set to feature choreography by Lisa Shriver.

In A Connecticut Christmas Carol, famed actor and local legend William Gillette (Wolpe) leaves his castle on the Connecticut River to adapt Dickens' holiday story A Christmas Carol. Local heroes Mark Twain, Harriet Beecher Stowe and P.T. Barnum make spirited appearances opposite Gillette's Scrooge in a highly theatrical twist on the family favorite.

In addition to Wolpe, the company will include Matt Gibson as Bob Cratchitt and Robert Berson as Tiny Tim. The full cast will feature Michael Thomas Holmes, Samantha Bruce, Mark DiConzo, Lee Harrington and Jeff Sears.

A Connecticut Christmas Carol will feature costume design by Nicole V. Moody, lighting design by Jennifer Schriever, sound design by Jay Hilton and orchestrations by Dan DeLange.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt Passes Dear Evan Hansen Torch to Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch with '70s Dance Video
  2. Six Glorious Takeaways from Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel’s Live at Five Visit
  3. Adrienne Warren to Lead Tina Turner Bio-Musical in London's West End
  4. The Twilight Zone World Premiere Stage Adaptation Announces Full Casting
  5. The Top 10 Horror Films That Should Come to Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters