Hunter Foster-Directed A Connecticut Christmas Carol to Star Lenny Wolpe & More

Broadway veteran Lenny Wolpe (The Drowsy Chaperone) will lead the cast of A Connecticut Christmas Carol, the new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens' holiday classic that will make its world premiere at Goodspeed's Norma Terris Theatre in Chester, CT. Featuring a book by L.J. Fecho and a score by Michael O’Flaherty, A Connecticut Christmas Carol will run from November 17 through December 24. Tony nominee Hunter Foster will direct the show that is set to feature choreography by Lisa Shriver.



In A Connecticut Christmas Carol, famed actor and local legend William Gillette (Wolpe) leaves his castle on the Connecticut River to adapt Dickens' holiday story A Christmas Carol. Local heroes Mark Twain, Harriet Beecher Stowe and P.T. Barnum make spirited appearances opposite Gillette's Scrooge in a highly theatrical twist on the family favorite.



In addition to Wolpe, the company will include Matt Gibson as Bob Cratchitt and Robert Berson as Tiny Tim. The full cast will feature Michael Thomas Holmes, Samantha Bruce, Mark DiConzo, Lee Harrington and Jeff Sears.



A Connecticut Christmas Carol will feature costume design by Nicole V. Moody, lighting design by Jennifer Schriever, sound design by Jay Hilton and orchestrations by Dan DeLange.