Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli, Carrie St. Louis & More Set for Cruel Intentions Musical

Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis have been tapped for Cruel Intentions: The Musical as Kathryn, Sebastian and Annette, respectively. As previously reported, the production will have a reprise at New York's (le) Poisson Rouge, where the production had its East Coast premiere in a sold-out pop-up engagement in February. Performances are scheduled to begin on November 17. The production will celebrate an official opening night on December 11 and play through January 29, 2018.



The cast also includes Jessie Shelton as Cecile, Alex Boniello as Blaine, Brian Muller as Greg and Matthew Griffin as Ronald. The casting of Mrs. Caldwell will be announced at a later date.



Zakrin was most recently seen on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Her other credits include Broadway's Rock of Ages as well as the first national tours of Wicked, Grease and Legally Blonde. Rousouli has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, Hairspray and Ghost. His other stage credits include Legally Blonde and Hair. St. Louis was last seen on Broadway in Wicked and also appeared in Rock of Ages. Her additional stage credits include the national tour of Wicked and the original Las Vegas company of Rock of Ages.



Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano headlined the New York premiere in the role of Kathryn, played on screen by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Rousouli, Boniello and Muller are all reprising their roles from the original (le) Poisson Rouge run.



Originally created and produced by Kate Pazakis at the Rockwell Table and Stage in LA, Cruel Intentions: The Musical is the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 film, which in turn is based on the classic French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Set to nostalgia-inducing pop and rock hits of the ‘90s, Cruel Intentions pulls audiences into the manipulative world of Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont (Rousouli) and Kathryn Merteuil (Zakrin). Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter Annette (St. Louis).