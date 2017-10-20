Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Beth Leavel & Brooks Ashmanskas with the company of the Alliance Theatre's 2016 world premiere of "The Prom"
(Photo: Greg Mooney)
The Prom Will Suit Up & Sing Out on Broadway in 2018
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 20, 2017

Who's going to be your date? That's what theatergoers will be asking when the highly anticipated musical comedy The Prom debuts on Broadway! The new show from the creators of The Drowsy Chaperone, Aladdin and The Wedding Singer has set a Great White Way opening for November 15, 2018 at a Shubert venue to be announced. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, The Prom features a book by Tony winner Bob Martin and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin with music by Tony nominee Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin.

"Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin have created an original musical comedy that is equal parts witty, joyful and fun, filled with so much heart," said Nicholaw. "The Prom is a celebration of individuality and the power of being you, which is a story that we all need to be telling right now."

In The Prom, when Broadway’s brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

The Prom will feature scenic design by Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by Tony winner Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Tony winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony nominee Peter Hylenski and orchestrations by Tony winner Larry Hochman.

Casting for the Broadway production of The Prom will be announced at a later date. The Prom's 2016 world-premiere run at Atlanta, GA's Alliance Theatre featured Drowsy Chaperone Tony winner Beth Leavel alongside Angie Schworer, Anna Grace Barlow, Caitlin Kinnunen, Martin Moran and Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas.

Look back at The Prom's world-premiere production below.

The Prom

A new musical that proves that standing up for yourself can make you the star you were always meant to be.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lee Pace Joins Broadway Revival of Angels in America
  2. Ben Platt Passes Dear Evan Hansen Torch to Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch with '70s Dance Video
  3. Beth Leavel & Christopher Sieber to Lead Annie at Paper Mill Playhouse
  4. Jane Krakowski & Chris Diamantopoulos Join A Christmas Story Live! on Fox
  5. War Paint to Close Earlier Than Expected

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters