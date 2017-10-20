The Prom Will Suit Up & Sing Out on Broadway in 2018

Who's going to be your date? That's what theatergoers will be asking when the highly anticipated musical comedy The Prom debuts on Broadway! The new show from the creators of The Drowsy Chaperone, Aladdin and The Wedding Singer has set a Great White Way opening for November 15, 2018 at a Shubert venue to be announced. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, The Prom features a book by Tony winner Bob Martin and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin with music by Tony nominee Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin.



"Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin have created an original musical comedy that is equal parts witty, joyful and fun, filled with so much heart," said Nicholaw. "The Prom is a celebration of individuality and the power of being you, which is a story that we all need to be telling right now."



In The Prom, when Broadway’s brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.



The Prom will feature scenic design by Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by Tony winner Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Tony winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony nominee Peter Hylenski and orchestrations by Tony winner Larry Hochman.



Casting for the Broadway production of The Prom will be announced at a later date. The Prom's 2016 world-premiere run at Atlanta, GA's Alliance Theatre featured Drowsy Chaperone Tony winner Beth Leavel alongside Angie Schworer, Anna Grace Barlow, Caitlin Kinnunen, Martin Moran and Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas.



Look back at The Prom's world-premiere production below.



