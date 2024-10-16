Jessica Vosk to Replace Shoshana Bean as Jersey in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway

Jessica Vosk will take over the role of Jersey in Broadway's Hell's Kitchen, beginning performances at the Shubert Theatre on December 12. She replaces the show's original Tony-nominated star Shoshana Bean, who plays her final performance on December 1. Current standby Donna Vivino will perform the role from December 3 through 11.

Vosk, best known for her 2018-19 turn as Elphaba in Wicked, has also been seen on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County, Finding Neverland and Fiddler on the Roof. She recently starred as Jenna in a production of Waitress at the Muny a played Cee Cee in the international premiere of Beaches the Musical at Theatre Calgary.

In addition to Bean, the cast of Hell's Kitchen currently features Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony winner Kecia Lewis and Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon. As previously reported, The Wiz’s Phillip Johnson Richardson takes over the role of Knuck on October 22, replacing Chris Lee.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. Moon plays Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.