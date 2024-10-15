 Skip to main content
Exclusive: James Monroe Iglehart and A Wonderful World's Broadway Jazz Band Sing 'It's Tight Like That'

Videos
by Hayley Levitt • Oct 15, 2024
James Monroe Iglehart and the Chicago cast of "A Wonderful World"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical touches down on Broadway on October 16, with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart inhabiting Satchmo himself at Studio 54. Ahead of its first preview, Broadway.com got an exclusive sneak peek at one of the newest musical numbers to be added to the show since its pre-Broadway production—the dirty blues number "It's Tight Like That."

Performed with the full Broadway band, the raucous jazz tune comes after Louis and his girlfriend Daisy Parker (his eventual first wife, played by Dionne Figgins) visit a nightclub to see the great King Joe Oliver (Gavin Gregory). Louis, an aspiring trumpet player who has yet to develop his signature rasp, joins his idol on stage.

Watch the full sitzprobe performance below.   

