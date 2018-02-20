Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl, Will Transfer to Broadway

On the heels of a celebrated 2017 run at off-Broadway's Second Stage, Harvey Fierstein's iconic play Torch Song will return to Broadway this fall. The revival, starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, will open on November 1 at the play's original Broadway home, the Helen Hayes Theatre (which is now owned by Second Stage). Moisés Kaufman will repeat his duties as director for the Broadway run, with Urie reprising his acclaimed turn as Arnold Beckoff alongside Ruehl as Mrs. Beckoff. The Broadway run will appear under the new title Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song.



"Seeing this new production of Torch Song was thrilling," said Fierstein. "The audiences' laughter seemed heartier, their tears more profound and I could not have been happier. Now comes the news that we're moving home to the Hayes Theatre this fall and all I can say is, dreams do come true!"



Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows the odyssey of Arnold Beckoff (Urie) to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.



Torch Song Trilogy first premiered on Broadway in 1982 at the Little Theatre, now the Hayes, where it ran for three years. Written by and starring Fierstein (and featuring Estelle Getty as Mrs. Beckoff), Torch Song Trilogy won Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play.



Additional casting for Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will be announced at a later date.