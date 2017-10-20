Broadway BUZZ

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. & Mark Ruffalo to Lead Our Town Benefit Reading at Atlanta's Fox Theatre
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 20, 2017
Scarlett Johansson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The John Gore Organization is proud to announce a special benefit reading of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town at Atlanta’s iconic Fox Theatre on November 6. The reading will feature Tony winner Scarlett Johansson along with her Avengers co-stars: Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr., upcoming Lobby Hero star Chris Evans and Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo. The evening, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon and organized by Johansson, will include additional, surprise appearances by celebrities and friends. All proceeds from the one-night-only event will be donated to support the relief efforts in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

"The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless." Johansson said. "It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event. Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for an extraordinary, one-time-only evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated island and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic."

“The idea was presented by Johansson, who is currently in Atlanta filming the next Avengers movie, and we immediately asked how we could help,” said John Gore, owner of The John Gore Organization. “We couldn’t be happier to support our friend, Scarlett, and her co-stars in producing this evening for such a worthy cause.”

Tickets to this exclusive one-night-only event go on sale Monday, October 23 at 10:00am ET and can be purchased online, by phone at 855-285-8499, or in person at the Fox Theatre Box Office. Tickets start at $89 and a limited number of VIP packages, which include premium seating in the orchestra pit or on stage, a post-performance meet-and-greet opportunity, a commemorative lanyard and a signed poster will be available starting at $1000.

Set in the idyllic village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, Our Town is a glimpse into the American experience of small-town life that captures the universal experience of being alive, falling in love, and facing death. Its 1938 original production earned a Pulitzer Prize for drama and the 1989 Broadway production garnered the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

The Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund will be housed at the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and funds will be used to support immediate relief, recovery and equitable rebuilding in Puerto Rico for low-income communities of color hit hardest by the storm. The fund will support organizations working on the frontlines with these communities.

The John Gore Organization (JGO) is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of 11-time Tony-winning producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Its productions span Broadway, off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, Canada and 44 domestic markets. It has won Tonys in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards.

