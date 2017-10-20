Kander & Ebb's The Rink Will Skate Back to London in 2018

The short-lived (but much loved) 1984 musical The Rink will make a London return in 2018. The show, which features a book by Terrence McNally and a Tony-nominated score by John Kander and Fred Ebb, will play the Southwark Playhouse for a run from May 25 through June 23. Adam Lenson will direct the production that will feature choreography by Fabian Aloise.



"I have long admired the ingenious work of Kander and Ebb and to get to direct this rarely seen masterpiece is a true privilege," said Lenson. "Most people are only familiar with their most popular hits Chicago and Cabaret, but The Rink is as innovative as it is underrated and truly pushes the form of musical theater. I cannot wait for audiences to see this beautiful and complex story."



The Rink follows Anna, an Italian housewife who runs a roller-skating rink on the Eastern seaboard and is about to sell it to developers until her estranged daughter, Angel, returns after a long absence, hoping to save the rink and patch things up with her mother. Chita Rivera won her first Tony Award for her performance as Anna in the original Broadway production, appearing opposite Liza Minnelli as Angel.



The Southwark Playhouse revival of The Rink will mark the show's first London mounting in 20 years. Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.