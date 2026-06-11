The 79th Annual Tony Awards Telecast, Hosted by P!NK, Draws 5.06 Million Viewers

The 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Grammy winner P!NK and broadcast live on June 7 from Radio City Music Hall on CBS reached a total of 5.06 million households. Viewers tuned in for the musical numbers, fierce fashion, stunning tributes, of course, the awards.

The figure is a slight (.78 percent) decrease from last year’s ceremony, hosted by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo. The 2025 ceremony also set a new streaming record on Paramount+, delivering the Tonys’ biggest digital audience to date with a 208 percent increase over 2024.

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman led the evening with six awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actress in a Play for "Gitchie, gitchie Laurie Metcalf." Ragtime, The Lost Boys and Best Musical winner Schmigadoon! each won four Tonys. Liberation won Best Play.

Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy were both recognized for their leading roles in Ragtime, The Lost Boys stars Shoshana Bean and Ali Louis Bourzgui took home honors for their featured performances. John Lithgow won his third Tony for headlining Giant, Lesley Manville won Best Leading Actress in a Play for Oedipus, and Alden Ehrenreich earned the Best Featured Actor in a Play trophy for his Broadway debut in Becky Shaw.