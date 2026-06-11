Get Ready for the Jimmy Awards, Hosted by Bowen Yang; 116 Nominees Announced

The Broadway League Foundation has announced the nominees who will perform at the 17th annual Jimmy Awards. The event will feature 116 of the country's top high school musical theater students from programs across 58 cities competing for the coveted titles of Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, as well as other top honors and scholarships. The showcase will take place in New York City at the Minskoff Theatre on June 22, hosted by Bowen Yang.

Read the full list of nominees here.

The 2026 Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Initiative will welcome two student reporters to the event: Autumn Grace Tabb and George McCallum. These aspiring journalists will cover the Jimmy Awards on social media and conduct exclusive interviews with the 2026 Best Actor and Best Actress winners following the ceremony. In addition, this year’s recipients of the Inspiring Teacher Award are Kristy Kosko, Greece Arcadia High School (Rochester, NY) and Peter Smeallie, Albert Einstein High School (Washington, D.C.).

The 2026 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30PM ET on June 22 and will remain available to watch online through June 25. Watch Broadway.com's Road to the Jimmys series, highlighting some of the regional programs that send their young talent to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.