Matthew Morrison & Wife Renee Welcome Baby Boy

Give a cheer for one of the new nicest kids in town! Tony nominee Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee, have announced a new addition to their family. Morrison shared the news of newborn son Revel James Makai on Instagram. Matthew and Renee Morrison were married in October 2014 and broke the news of the expected baby this May.



Matthew Morrison is a Tony nominee for The Light in the Piazza who originated the role of Link Larkin in Broadway's Hairspray. His other Great White Way credits include roles in Footloose, The Rocky Horror Show, A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, South Pacific and Finding Neverland. He was seen off-Broadway in 10 Million Miles. Morrison is an Emmy nominee and two-time Golden Globe nominee for Glee. Many congrats to Matthew and Renee on the exciting news!



