You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

What was your favorite new musical? Who gave your favorite breakthrough performance? Who was your favorite onstage pair? It's time for you to pick the nominees of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of regular Broadway fans—like you. Awards are presented in traditional categories as well as several unique to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including Favorite Diva Performance, Favorite New Song, Favorite Breakthrough Performance, Favorite Funny Performance and Favorite Onstage Pair. In addition, an award is presented for national tours to encourage the participation of Broadway fans across the country.

Nominations will be accepted from April 26 until 11:59 PM ET on May 2. On May 3, Broadway.com will unveil the shortlist of nominees and kick off the final round of voting for the awards. The winners will be revealed on May 20, followed by a celebratory cocktail reception on June 6.

Make your voice heard and select your nominees here!