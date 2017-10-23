London's Hit School of Rock Announces Casting Changes

The hit London production of School of Rock has announced some exciting casting news! Stephen Leask, who has been the production's Dewey Finn alternate, will lead the cast in the role beginning on November 15. Joining Leask at the New London Theatre will be Alan Pearson as Ned Schneebly, Michelle Francis as Patty Di Marco (currently a member of the ensemble) and Craig Gallivan as the alternate Dewey Finn.



The adult cast of School of Rock also comprises Florence Andrews, continuing as Rosalie Mullins, alongside the three teams of thirteen kids who make up Dewey’s band. The adult cast is completed by ensemble members Nick Butcher, Cassandra McCowan, Jessica Louise Parkinson, Andy Rees, Cameron Sharp, Jake Sharp, James Smoker, Wendy Somerville, Andrew Spillett, Hannah Stratton and Alex Tomkins with swings, Paul Kemble, Laura Medforth, Billy Mitchell, Tasha Sheridan and Joshua St. Clair.



Based on the film of the same name, School of Rock tells the story of wannabe rock star Dewey, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students’ musical talents, he enlists his fifth-graders to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands.



Directed by Laurence Connor, School of Rock has a book by Julian Fellowes, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The show features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Mick Potter.