Rupert Goold to Direct Renee Zellweger-Led Judy Garland Biopic

Tony nominee Rupert Goold (American Psycho, King Charles III) is set to helm Judy, a biopic about Tony-winning stage, screen and music icon Judy Garland, according to Attitude UK. Oscar winner Renée Zellweger will play the title role in the film that will feature a screenplay by Tom Edge. Judy will center on Garland's final months prior to her death from a barbiturate overdose.



Set in 1968 London after Garland's arrival for a five-week performance engagement, the film will follow Garland's relationship with her admirers and disagreements with her management. Judy will also include details of Garland's troubled relationship with her nightclub manager Mickey Deans, whom she later married. The film is expected to include the songs made famous by Garland.



The Broadway play End of the Rainbow (2012), written by Peter Quilter, also centered on Garland's final months. That work starred Tracie Bennett in a Tony-nominated performance as Garland.