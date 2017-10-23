Broadway BUZZ

Rebecca Taichman, Alex Lubischer & More Named Roundabout Artists-in-Residence
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 23, 2017
Rebecca Taichman
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a new slate of talented artists-in-residence! The nonprofit theater company currently represented by Time and the Conways, The Last Match and Too Heavy for Your Pocket broke the news today.

Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, who is at the helm of the current Broadway production of Time and the Conways, has been named one of the company's directors-in-residence, alongside Anne Kauffman, who directed Roundabout's recent production of Marvin's Room. Additionally, Miranda Haymon, whose adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five received its world premiere at Washington, D.C.'s 2017 Capital Fringe Festival, has been named a Roundabout directing fellow.

In other news, Alex Lubischer, whose play Bobbie Clearly is slated for a 2018 run with the Roundabout Underground program, has been announced as Roundabout's playwright-in-residence. Whitney White, the director, actor and musician whose original musical Lover I'll Bring You Back to Life played off-Broadway's Ars Nova in April, has been named artistic development associate.

Fiasco Theater, the company whose innovative take on Into the Woods played Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre in 2015, has been named company-in-residence. The ensemble theater company will be presenting a new take on Twelfth Night at off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company this winter.

Roundabout's continuing associate artists include Mark Brokaw, Sam Gold, Joshua Harmon, Doug Hughes, Bill Irwin, Pam MacKinnon, Joe Mantello, Kathleen Marshall, Theresa Rebeck, Jenny Rachel Weiner and Scott Ellis.

