Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular Announces Cast for 2026 Radio City Music Hall Run

Casting has been announced for the world tour of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular. The production will play at Radio City Music Hall in New York City from July 23 through August 9, serving as the only North American engagement in 2026.

The production will feature Alfie Boe (La Bohème, Les Misérables 2014 Broadway revival), Killian Donnelly (Kinky Boots) and Gerónimo Rauch (Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary) sharing the role of Jean Valjean. Bradley Jaden (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends in the West End) and Jeremy Secomb (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends on Broadway) will share the role of Javert.

Samantha Barks, currently starring as Charity Barnum in The Greatest Showman: The Musical at the Bristol Hippodrome in the U.K., will play Fantine. Barks previously portrayed Éponine in the Les Misérables film adaptation as well as in the 25th Anniversary Concerts at London's O2 Arena.

Also leading the onstage company of over 65 cast and orchestra members are Matt Lucas (Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary) as Thénardier, Australian theater legend Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow (Les Misérables 40th Anniversary West End) as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré (Les Misérables world tour) as Cosette, Shan Ako (Les Misérables 40th Anniversary West End) as Éponine and Christian Mark Gibbs (Camelot, Les Misérables U.S. tour) as Enjolras. Further casting will be announced soon.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement: “I am absolutely delighted to announce a wonderful line up of international Les Misérables stars who will be appearing during the grand finale dates of the Les Miz Arena World Tour in Dublin, Birmingham, the Royal Albert Hall in London and at Radio City Music Hall in New York during late spring and summer this year.”

Get tickets to Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular!