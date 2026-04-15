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Billy Crystal Returns to Broadway in New One-Man Show 860 This Fall

Performances begin in October for a strictly limited run directed by Scott Ellis

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by Sophia Rubino • Apr 15, 2026
Billy Crystal
(Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • Billy Crystal returns to Broadway in October 2026 with a new solo show, 860, for a 12-week limited engagement at a Shubert Theater to be announced
  • 860, written and performed by Crystal and directed by Scott Ellis, is a personal show inspired by Crystal’s longtime family home and explores humor, loss and resilience
  • A Tony and Emmy winner, Crystal is known for 700 Sundays, Mr. Saturday Night and iconic film and TV roles

Tony Award winner Billy Crystal will return to Broadway this fall in a new one-man show860. Written and performed by Crystal and directed by Scott Ellis, performances will begin in October at a Shubert Theater to be announced. The production will run for a strictly limited 12-week engagement.

“I am thrilled to return to Broadway this fall with this challenging new show,” said Crystal. “860 was the address of the home we lost in the Palisades fires. We lived there for 46 years. I invite you to come inside 860 and I’ll tell you all the funny and touching things that happened there, not only in my career but to our family. It’s a joyous and heartfelt visit, about how with the love of family and friends and your inner strength, you can get through tough times. I look forward to returning to Broadway and welcoming audiences to 860.”

Crystal is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director. He is known for films including When Harry Met Sally..., City SlickersAnalyze This and The Princess Bride, as well as for being a cast member of Saturday Night Live. Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with the original production of his one-man show 700 Sundays, which earned him a Tony Award. The Broadway production was released as an HBO special, garnering four Emmy nominations. In 2022, Crystal returned to Broadway with Mr. Saturday Night, a musical adaptation of the 1992 classic film. It received five Tony nominations, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Crystal.

The Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company, Ellis is an Olivier Award winner whose Broadway credits include Fallen Angels, Doubt, Take Me Out, She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, Curtains, Twelve Angry Men and many more.

Star Files

Billy Crystal

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