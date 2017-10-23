Odds & Ends: Barbra Streisand's Latest Concert Will Appear on Netflix & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Barbra Streisand's Latest Concert Will Appear on Netflix

Barbra Streisand's recent 13-city concert engagement is set to appear in full from the comfort of your home, courtesy of Netflix. The Miami stop of the sold-out concert, titled Barbra: The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, will be released to Netflix subscribers on November 22. Netflix describes the show as featuring "dazzling ballads, Broadway standards and stories from behind the scenes." We can't imagine a better reason to spend a Saturday night in.



Bebe Neuwirth Exits TV's Madam Secretary

Tony and Emmy winner Bebe Neuwirth bid farewell to the hit TV series Madam Secretary on October 22. The actress had been with the show since its debut in 2014. Neuwirth shared her appreciation for her time on the series over Twitter. The cast of Madam Secretary is led by fellow Tony winner Patina Miller, along with stage veterans Erich Bergen and Tim Daly. With Neuwirth exiting this small-screen gig, let's keep fingers crossed that the super talent makes her way back to the Great White Way soon.



Classic Stage Company to Present Trusty Sidekick's The Stowaway

Off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company has announced a two-week run of The Stowaway: (Or How the Mistress Quickly Went From Madcap to Majestic), written and directed by Drew Petersen. Based on the plays of William Shakespeare and created by the acclaimed Trusty Sidekick Theater Company, the show, intended for young audiences, will run from November 6-9 at CSC. In The Stowaway, a new Duke is ruling the Island of Hockey Puck with an iron fist, the old Duke disappeared in a puddle of mystery and a stowaway named Dull is on the run. The Stowaway is CSC's first show for audiences 5+ and first collaboration with Trusty Sidekick.



Halloween Edition of Bitching and Belting Set for Green Room 42

Bitching and Belting, the unforgettable night where no complaint is too small and no note is too high, will reappear on October 27 at 8:00pm at Green Room 42. Following four sold-out editions, the hit cabaret will celebrate the scariest holiday of all: Halloween! The evening will include Michael Gioia, Lauren Pritchard, Julia Mattison, Daniel Quadrino, Lauren Renahan, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Jenna Miller, Melvinna Rose Johnson, Alex Bird, Christine de Frece, Christine Danelson and Ali Gleason singing sassy songs and dangerous duets. Bitching and Belting will feature musical direction by Joey Nelan.



P.S. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Will Go Down Under in 2019.

We are thrilled to announce that #CursedChild will be coming to Melbourne, Australia in 2019. Follow @HPPlayAUS. https://t.co/T2doPgBkD0 pic.twitter.com/cQJgbjbdff — Cursed Child Play (@HPPlayLDN) October 23, 2017