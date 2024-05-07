World-Premiere Stage Adaptation of Schmigadoon! Is Coming to the Kennedy Center in 2025

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ 2024-25 season will feature the world-premiere stage adaptation of Schmigadoon!, the Emmy Award-winning Apple Original musical comedy series that starred Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and a host of Broadway veterans. The show will be presented as part of the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series.

Schmigadoon! will feature book, music and lyrics by Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee Cinco Paul, who co-created the television series with Ken Daurio. The show will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her, Newsies) and run January 31 to February 9, 2025 at the Eisenhower Theater in Washington, D.C.

In Schmigadoon!, New York doctors Josh and Melissa go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life. The show will feature hits from the Grammy–nominated score—including the Emmy-winning “Corn Puddin’”—plus new songs. Schmigadoon! is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Video. Casting and creative team are yet to be announced.

The Broadway Center Stage season will also include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (October 11-20) and Legally Blonde the Musical (June 6-15, 2025). The Kennedy Center will additionally host Manhattan Theatre Club’s production of Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day direct from its winter Broadway engagement. Performances will run from March 4 through March 22, 2025.

Additional Kennedy Center productions include Life of Pi, Les Misérables, Parade, The Sound of Music, & Juliet and more.

Check out the full season on the Kennedy Center website.