John Stamos Pops the Question in Romantic Disney Engagement

Broadway veteran John Stamos was engaged to his girlfriend, actress Caitlin McHugh, on October 22! Stamos popped the question in Disneyland in what might be the most romantic engagement of the year. According to a representative for Stamos, "He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to 'Just ask the girl.' Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families."



Stamos has been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cabaret, Nine, Bye Bye Birdie and Gore Vidal's The Best Man. He is a Daytime Emmy nominee for General Hospital and a Primetime Emmy nominee for The Beach Boys: An American Family. Stamos is most known for his role as the beloved Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House. McHugh is an actress known for The Vampire Diaries, I Am Legend, Ingenue-ish and Passing Trains: A Love Story. Congrats to Stamos and McHugh on the exciting news!

