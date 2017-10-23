Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John Stamos Pops the Question in Romantic Disney Engagement
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 23, 2017
Caitlin McHugh & John Stamos
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Broadway veteran John Stamos was engaged to his girlfriend, actress Caitlin McHugh, on October 22! Stamos popped the question in Disneyland in what might be the most romantic engagement of the year. According to a representative for Stamos, "He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to 'Just ask the girl.' Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families."

Stamos has been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cabaret, Nine, Bye Bye Birdie and Gore Vidal's The Best Man. He is a Daytime Emmy nominee for General Hospital and a Primetime Emmy nominee for The Beach Boys: An American Family. Stamos is most known for his role as the beloved Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House. McHugh is an actress known for The Vampire Diaries, I Am Legend, Ingenue-ish and Passing Trains: A Love Story. Congrats to Stamos and McHugh on the exciting news!

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Matthew Morrison & Wife Renee Welcome Baby Boy
  2. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. & Mark Ruffalo to Lead Our Town Benefit Reading
  3. The Top 10 Best Broadway Halloween Costumes of 2017
  4. Rupert Goold to Direct Renee Zellweger-Led Judy Garland Biopic
  5. London's Hit School of Rock Announces Casting Changes

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters