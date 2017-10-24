Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lauren Ann Brickman Replaces Nikki Blonsky in Lisa Lampanelli's Stuffed
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 24, 2017
Lauren Ann Brickman
(Photo: Matt Ross Public Relations)

Lauren Ann Brickman will permanently take over the role of Marty in Lisa Lampanelli's new play Stuffed. Brickman, originally the show's understudy, replaces Nikki Blonsky, who recently exited the production due to an illness with Brickman quickly stepping in. Stuffed began previews on October 5 and is scheduled to officially open on October 31.

"As a newbie in theater myself, I was shocked and awed at how well Lauren embodied this character and fit seamlessly into the show with only 48 hours' notice," said Lampanelli. "In preview after preview, she proved that she has what it takes to make the perfect Marty—so I am thrilled that she has agreed to step up from understudy and join the cast. I didn’t think these fairy-tale stories really happen in the theater, but happily they do."

Brickman is a performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade, a member of Story Pirates and co-host of Falling in Love with Trip & Brick, a podcast on iTunes.

Directed by Jackson Gay and starring Lampanelli, Stuffed takes a funny and moving journey through Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image. The show also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake and Eden Malyn.

Stuffed

A funny and moving journey through Lisa Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. John Stamos Pops the Question in Romantic Disney Engagement
  2. Broadway Grosses: The Play That Goes Wrong Goes Oh So Right at the Broadway Box Office
  3. Matthew Morrison & Wife Renee Welcome Baby Boy
  4. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. & Mark Ruffalo to Lead Our Town Benefit Reading
  5. The Top 10 Best Broadway Halloween Costumes of 2017

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters