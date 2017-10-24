Lauren Ann Brickman Replaces Nikki Blonsky in Lisa Lampanelli's Stuffed

Lauren Ann Brickman will permanently take over the role of Marty in Lisa Lampanelli's new play Stuffed. Brickman, originally the show's understudy, replaces Nikki Blonsky, who recently exited the production due to an illness with Brickman quickly stepping in. Stuffed began previews on October 5 and is scheduled to officially open on October 31.



"As a newbie in theater myself, I was shocked and awed at how well Lauren embodied this character and fit seamlessly into the show with only 48 hours' notice," said Lampanelli. "In preview after preview, she proved that she has what it takes to make the perfect Marty—so I am thrilled that she has agreed to step up from understudy and join the cast. I didn’t think these fairy-tale stories really happen in the theater, but happily they do."



Brickman is a performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade, a member of Story Pirates and co-host of Falling in Love with Trip & Brick, a podcast on iTunes.



Directed by Jackson Gay and starring Lampanelli, Stuffed takes a funny and moving journey through Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image. The show also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake and Eden Malyn.