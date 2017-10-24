Richard Thomas, Pamela Reed & Daisy Eagan Will Lead Tony-Winning The Humans Tour

The family's all here. Emmy winner and Tony nominee Richard Thomas (The Little Foxes), Pamela Reed (TV's Parks and Recreation) and Tony winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden) will lead the national tour of Stephen Karam's The Humans as Erik, Deirdre and Brigid Blake, respectively. The touring production of the Tony Award-winning play will kick off November 17 at the Seattle Repertory Theatre, before moving on to additional cities across the country.



In addition to Thomas, Reed and Eagan, The Humans tour will feature original Broadway cast member Lauren Klein as Momo, Therese Plaehn as Aimee and Luis Vega as Richard. The tour will feature the entire creative team from the Broadway production, led by Tony-winning director Joe Mantello.



The angst, anguish and amity of the American middle class are first coaxed—then shoved—into the light in this uproarious, hopeful, and heart-breaking play that takes place over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving. Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate and give thanks at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the Blake clan’s deepest fears and greatest follies are laid bare. Our modern age of anxiety is keenly observed, with humor and compassion, in this new American classic.



The Humans received four 2016 Tony Awards including Best Play (Karam), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Jayne Houdyshell), Best Featured Actor in a Play (Reed Birney) and Best Scenic Design of a Play (David Zinn). The drama was also a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The production features costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Justin Townsend and sound design by Fitz Patton.



To find out when The Humans is headed to your city, click here.