2026 Tony Awards Nominees Shine at Broadway’s Meet the Nominees Press Junket

Awards season is in full swing for New York’s theater community, with the hottest shows of the season competing for big accolades. May 14 marked the 2026 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Junket, where a bevy of stars turned up ahead of Broadway’s biggest night. This year’s Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

In the meantime, Broadway.com took to the red carpet to document the nominated cast and creative team members of The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Death of a Salesman, Schmigadoon! and many more! Check out select photos and the full gallery of nominees below.

Ragtime’s leading men, Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz, are both nominated for Best Actor in a Musical at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Tony nominees for Chess, actors Bryce Pinkham, Nicholas Christopher and Hannah Cruz, orchestrator and music supervisor Brian Usifer and lighting designer Kevin Adams, smile on the carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Six of eight Liberation Tony nominees—producers Eva Price and Daryl Roth, playwright Bess Wohl, actress Betsy Aidem, director Whitney White and producer Rachel Sussman—gather to celebrate their accomplishments. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Actors John Lithgow and Aya Cash are big, friendly, Giant Tony nominees. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Schmigadoon! producer Micah Frank, costume designer Linda Cho, co-orchestrator Mike Morris, scenic designer Scott Pask, sound designer Walter Trarbach, actresses Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, lighting designer Donald Holder, director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli and producers Megan O'Keefe and Christine Schwarzman are golden on the Tony nominee carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Cats: The Jellicle Ball music producer Doug Schadt, co-director Zhailon Levingston, co-choreographer Arturo Lyons, co-director Bill Rauch, beats arranger/producer Trevor Holder, actor André De Shields, producer Mike Bosner, scenic designer Rachel Hauck and costume designer Qween Jean are purrfect Tony nominees. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)