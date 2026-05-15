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2026 Tony Awards Nominees Shine at Broadway’s Meet the Nominees Press Junket

Broadway.com captured the stars and creative teams celebrating their Tony nominations before Broadway’s biggest night

Photo Op
by Jonah de Forest, Jamie Kravitz and Sophia Rubino • May 15, 2026
Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The 2026 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Junket took place May 14, bringing together Broadway stars and creative teams ahead of awards night
  • Broadway.com captured red carpet photos of nominees from The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Death of a Salesman, Schmigadoon! and more
  • The 2026 Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall and air live on CBS and Paramount+

Awards season is in full swing for New York’s theater community, with the hottest shows of the season competing for big accolades. May 14 marked the 2026 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Junket, where a bevy of stars turned up ahead of Broadway’s biggest night. This year’s Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

In the meantime, Broadway.com took to the red carpet to document the nominated cast and creative team members of The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Death of a Salesman, Schmigadoon! and many more! Check out select photos and the full gallery of nominees below.

Ragtime’s leading men, Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz, are both nominated for Best Actor in a Musical at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Tony nominees for Chess, actors Bryce Pinkham, Nicholas Christopher and Hannah Cruz, orchestrator and music supervisor Brian Usifer and lighting designer Kevin Adams, smile on the carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Six of eight Liberation Tony nominees—producers Eva Price and Daryl Roth, playwright Bess Wohl, actress Betsy Aidem, director Whitney White and producer Rachel Sussman—gather to celebrate their accomplishments. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Actors John Lithgow and Aya Cash are big, friendly, Giant Tony nominees. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Schmigadoon! producer Micah Frank, costume designer Linda Cho, co-orchestrator Mike Morris, scenic designer Scott Pask, sound designer Walter Trarbach, actresses Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, lighting designer Donald Holder, director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli and producers Megan O'Keefe and Christine Schwarzman are golden on the Tony nominee carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Cats: The Jellicle Ball music producer Doug Schadt, co-director Zhailon Levingston, co-choreographer Arturo Lyons, co-director Bill Rauch, beats arranger/producer Trevor Holder, actor André De Shields, producer Mike Bosner, scenic designer Rachel Hauck and costume designer Qween Jean are purrfect Tony nominees. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Rocky Horror Show’s Stephanie Hsu and Rachel Dratch pose on the red carpet in honor of their respective Tony nominations. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

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