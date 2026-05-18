2026 Drama Desk Awards Winners: Ragtime, Schmigadoon! and The Balusters Lead the Night

Alex Brightman and McKenzie Kurtz in "Schmigadoon!"; Margaret Colin in "The Balusters" (Photos: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Jeremy Daniel)

Winners have been announced for the 2026 Drama Desk Awards, honoring the best in Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway theater in the 2025–2026 season. The ceremony was held on May 17 at the Town Hall, hosted by Titanique star Marla Mindelle.

Ragtime was the most awarded production of the evening, winning Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical for stars Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical for Ben Levi Ross and Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Lear DeBessonet.

Schmigadoon! was named Outstanding Musical and The Balusters was named Outstanding Play. Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play went to Giant star John Lithgow and Oedipus star Lesley Manville. Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play was awarded to Becky Shaw's Alden Ehrenreich and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

Death of a Salesman won Outstanding Revival of a Play, and collected four total wins including Outstanding Direction of a Play for Joe Mantello, Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play for Chloe Lamford and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play for Jack Knowles. Oedipus also received four total wins.

The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater.

Read the complete list of winners below, bolded and marked with an asterisk:

Outstanding Play

Caroline, Preston Max Allen

Cold War Choir Practice, Ro Reddick

Meet the Cartozians, Talene Monahon

Prince F****t, Jordan Tannahill

*The Balusters, David Lindsay-Abaire

The Porch on Windy Hill, Sherry Stregnack Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse and David M. Lutken

Well, I’ll Let You Go, Bubba Weiler

Outstanding Musical

Beau the Musical

Mexodus

*Schmigadoon!

The Seat of Our Pants

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Becky Shaw

Ceremonies in Dark Old Men

*Death of a Salesman

Los Soles Truncos

Titus Andronicus

You Got Older

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Amahl and The Night Visitors

Chess

*Ragtime

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The Baker’s Wife

The Rocky Horror Show

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Well, I’ll Let You Go

Noah Galvin, The Reservoir

Synnøve Karlsen, Pygmalion

John Krasinski, Angry Alan

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

*John Lithgow, Giant

*Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters

Patrick Page, Titus Andronicus

Anika Noni Rose, The Balusters

Kara Young, Gruesome Playground Injuries

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Micaela Diamond, The Seat of Our Pants

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

*Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Dulé Hill, Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole

Amber Iman, Goddess

*Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Brian Quijada, Mexodus

Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Matt Rodin, Beau the Musical

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play

Caroline Aaron, The Reservoir

Edoardo Benzoni, Are the Bennett Girls OK?

Maria-Christina Oliveras, The Balusters

Nathan Darrow, (un)conditional

Emily Davis, Well, I’ll Let You Go

West Duchovny, Diversion

*Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Linda Emond, Becky Shaw

David Greenspan, Prince F****t

River Lipe-Smith, Caroline

Lizan Mitchell, Cold War Choir Practice

*Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Chris Blisset, Beau the Musical

Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!

Lilli Cooper, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

*Judy Kuhn, The Baker's Wife

McKenzie Kurtz, Schmigadoon!

Ruthie Ann Miles, The Seat of Our Pants

Erin Morton, Heathers the Musical

Jackson Kanawha Perry, Saturday Church

Jasmine Amy Rogers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

*Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titanique

Outstanding Solo Performance

Savon Bartley, Holes in the Shape of My Father

*Jack Holden, Kenrex

Hailey McAfee, and her Children

Natalie Palamides, Weer

Julia McDermott, Weather Girl

Josh Sharp, ta-da!

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Jesse Berger, Titus Andronicus

David Cromer, Caroline

Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

*Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Tarell Alvin McCraney and Bijan Sheibani, The Brothers Size

Jack Serio, Well, I’ll Let You Go

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

*Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Gordon Greenberg, The Baker's Wife

Danny Mefford, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

David Mendizábal, Mexodus

Josh Rhodes, Beau the Musical

Leigh Silverman, The Seat of Our Pants

Outstanding Choreography

*Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Edgar Godineaux and Jared Grimes (tap choreography),

Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole

Natalie Malotke, Jonathan Platero and Oksana Platero, Blood/Love

Toran X. Moore, Try/Step/Trip

*Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys (includes aerial choreography)

Outstanding Music

The Lazours, Night Side Songs

Ethan Lipton, The Seat of Our Pants

Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, Beau the Musical

Michael Thurber, Goddess

*Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Outstanding Lyrics

*Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Dahlak Brathwaite, Try/Step/Trip

Ethan Lipton, The Seat of Our Pants

Douglas Lyons, Beau the Musical

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Dahlak Brathwaite, Try/Step/Trip

Ethan Lipton, The Seat of Our Pants

Douglas Lyons, Beau the Musical

Jesse Malin and Lauren Ludwig, Silver Manhattan

*Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Outstanding Orchestrations

Bryan Carter (music supervisor and arranger), The Fear of 13

Daniel Kluger, The Seat of Our Pants

*David M. Lutken, Morgan Morse, Lisa Helmi Johanson and Sherry Stregack Lutken, The Porch on Windy Hill

John McDaniel, Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole

The Bengsons and Or Matias, My Joy is Heavy

Outstanding Music in a Play

*John Patrick Elliot, Kenrex

Donald Lawrence, Oh Happy Day!

Stan Mathabane (composer) and Munir Zakee (musician), The Brothers Size

Jonathan Moore, The Imaginary Invalid (Molière in the Park)

Ro Reddick, Cold War Choir Practice

Darron L. West and Alexander Sovronsky, The Wild Duck

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play

Harry Feiner, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men

Soutra Gilmour, Waiting for Godot

Tatiana Kahvegian, Meet the Cartozians

*Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman

Derek McLane, The Adding Machine

Derek McLane, The Balusters

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical

Daniel Allen, Beau the Musical

dots, The Rocky Horror Show

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

*Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Arnulfo Maldonado, Goddess

Jason Sherwood, The Baker's Wife

Outstanding Costume Design of a Play

Kindall Almond, Initiative

Enver Chakartash, Meet the Cartozians

Enver Chakartash, Tartuffe (New York Theatre Workshop)

Qween Jean, Oh, Happy Day!

Emilio Sosa, The Balusters

*Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical

*Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Qween Jean, Saturday Church

David I. Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show

Kaye Voyce, The Seat of Our Pants

Catherine Zuber, The Baker's Wife

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, Prince F****t

Jeff Croiter, The Adding Machine

Stacy Derosier, Well, I'll Let You Go

*Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman

Kate McGee, without mirrors

Studio Luna, Marcel on the Train

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical

Mextly Couzin, Mexodus

Adam Honoré, Amahl and the Night Visitors

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, Ragtime

Bradley King, The Baker's Wife

*Jen Shriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

​​Japhy Weideman, Beau the Musical

Outstanding Sound Design of a Play

Angela Baughman, Initiative

Caroline Eng, The Unknown

*Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Kieran Lucas, Weather Girl

Nevin Steinberg, Anna Christie

Giles Thomas, Kenrex

Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical

Jordana Abrenica, Beau the Musical

Jason Crystal, The Baker's Wife

*Mikhail Fiksel, Mexodus (includes looping systems architecture)

Kai Harada, Ragtime

Alex Hawthorn and Drew Levy, Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole

Outstanding Projection and Video Design

David Bengali, My Joy is Heavy

Akhila Krishnan, Kyoto

Johnny Moreno, Mexodus

*Tal Yarden, Oedipus

Outstanding Wig and Hair

Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, The Rocky Horror Show

David Brian Brown, The Lost Boys

David Brian Brown and Victoria Tinsman, Fallen Angels

*Nikiya Mathis, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Robert Pickens, Tartuffe (New York Theatre Workshop)

Outstanding Puppetry

*Axtell Expressions, Amaze

Emily Batsford (creator) and Yuliya Tsukerman (puppet design), Cumulo

Julian Crouch, Goddess

Monkey Boys Productions, The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire

Outstanding Fight Choreography

*Gerry Rodriguez, The Monsters

Thomas Schall, The Balusters

Rick Sordelet, Titus Andronicus

Rick Sordelet, Ulster American

Sordlet Inc., The Lost Boys

Outstanding Adaptation

and her Children by Rosie Glen Lambert and Haley McAfee

Are the Bennett Girls OK? by Emily Breeze

*Oedipus by Robert Icke

Pride and Prejudice by Abigail Pickard Price, with Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches

Room 204 by Zusammen Theatre Project (Dennis Flanagan and Anjelica Fellini)

The Imaginary Invalid (Molière in the Park) by Lucie Tiberghien

Outstanding Revue

*About Time

Baile Cangrejero

I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical

Unique Theatrical Experience

Amaze

*Burnout Paradise

Color Theories

Rheology

Slanted Floors