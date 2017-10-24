Broadway BUZZ

Starry Seagull Film from Stephen Karam & Michael Mayer Set for 2018 Release by Sony
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 24, 2017
Stephen Karam
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The upcoming film adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull has landed in the hands of Sony Pictures Classics for a 2018 release, according to Deadline. The previously announced film will feature an adaptation by The Humans Tony winner Stephen Karam, who adapted a 2016 Broadway revival of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

"Here finally is the definitive film version of the master storyteller’s play," Sony Pictures Classics noted to Deadline in a statement. "It is fun and the cast is simply sublime."

The Seagull focuses on friends and lovers who all fall for the wrong person. The adaptation, which was filmed in 2015 in New York City, is packed with stage alums, led by Annette Bening as Arkadina and Saoirse Ronan as Nina.

The cast will also include Tony winner Brian Dennehy as Sorin, Tony nominees Elisabeth Moss as Masha and Mare Winningham as Polina and Corey Stoll as Trigorin, along with Jon Tenney, Glen Fleshler, Michael Zegen and Billy Howle. An exact 2018 release date for The Seagull will be announced at a later time.

