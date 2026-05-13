Meg Stalter to Make Broadway Debut in Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln

She’s not being outperformed by a dead corpse, mama! Hacks star Meg Stalter will make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! this summer. Stalter will join the company as Mary Todd Lincoln on July 6 for a limited 10-week engagement through September 12. As previously announced, Maya Rudolph extended her run as Mary Todd Lincoln through July 5.

“When I first met Cole Escola, they said, ‘I thought I was too old to feel this excited and giddy about a new friend,’ and that's exactly how I felt when I met Mary Todd Lincoln for the first time,” Stalter said in a statement. “I've never seen myself in a character the way I see myself in Mary, which is strange because I don't even drink, but that's what Cole's beautiful work does to you—makes you feel incredibly excited and seen at the same time, like a little kid meeting a new friend. I've been in love with Cole's brain, heart, and work since the moment I had the privilege of experiencing it, and it's the prize of a lifetime to get to be in the best play to ever be written! Cole, despite our insane public breakup in 2018, I love you, thank you for making my dreams come true.”

Stalter's other credits include Too Much, Cora Bora, Queer as Folk, First Time Female Director and Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

The current cast of Oh, Mary! features Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!