See Jason Alexander & More Step Out for The Portuguese Kid's Off-Broadway Opening

A John Patrick Shanley comedy starring Jason Alexander and Sherie Rene Scott? We're so there! The Portuguese Kid opened at off-Broadway's Manhattan Theatre Club on October 25. The production has already been extended. Director and scribe Shanley, stars Alexander and Scott, as well as cast members Mary Testa, Aimee Carrero and Pico Alexander hit the red carpet to celebrate the production's official opening. Take a peek at the pics, and then catch the play through December 3!

The Portuguese Kid scribe and director John Patrick Shanley looks sharp.