Tom Hiddleston-Led Much Ado About Nothing Announces Full Broadway Cast & Dates

Mason Alexander Park in the West End's "Much Ado About Nothing" (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Tony and Olivier Award winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd's Broadway production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing has announced its complete cast and creative team, theater and production dates. The revival will play the Winter Garden Theatre beginning October 31, in a strictly limited 10-week engagement through January 10, 2027. Opening night is November 19.

As previously announced, the production will star Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice. Joining the cast are Mara Huf as Hero, Mika Onyx Johnson as Borachio, Gerald Kyd as Don Pedro, Forbes Masson as Leonato, Phillip Olagoke as Friar Francis, Mason Alexander Park as Margaret, James Phoon as Claudio and Tim Steed as Don John.

Park will be making their Broadway debut in Much Ado About Nothing, reprising their role from the West End production. In December of 2025, Park originated the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the West End production of Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary!

The design team for Much Ado About Nothing includes set and costume design by Tony nominee Soutra Gilmour, choreography by Fabian Aloise, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Jon Clark, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham and hair, wigs and make-up design by Carole Hancock. Kate Waters serves as fight director and Ingrid Mackinnon as intimacy coordinator.

The creative team also includes Conner Wilson as the U.S. associate director, Anna Josephs as associate costume designer, Ricky Lurie as assistant costume designer and Cheryl Thomas as assistant hair, wigs and makeup. Adam Rothenberg will serve as U.S. music supervisor.