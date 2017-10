Anna Ziegler’s new play The Last Match opened at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre on October 24. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, the show takes place during the semifinals of the U.S. Open. Two tennis greats, played by Wilson Bethel and Alex Mickiewicz, are facing off in the match of their lives. Take a look at the opening night photos, and then go see this thrilling back-and-forth live through December 24.